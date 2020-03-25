Global  

St. Viator High School Fundraiser Helps Shelter The Homeless During COVID-19 Outbreak

The new coronavirus is hitting all aspects of the world hard.

The trickle-down effects are infinite.

In the Chicago suburbs, dozens of homeless people could wind up on the streets, after church shelters shut down.

CBS 2 Morning Insider Tim McNicholas looks at the heroic efforts to keep a roof over their heads.

