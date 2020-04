Tucson organizations sew medical masks for local heroes

WITH THEIR SEWING MACHINES&NEEDLES THREAD AND FABRIC&.THESE WOMEN AT THE GASLIGHTCOSTUME SHOP ARE MAKING MASKS&BUT THESE AREN'T FOR APERFORMANCE.

"MY DAUGHTERS ANURSE AT ST.

JOSEPHS, SO I WASTALKING TO HER A COUPLE WEEKSAGO ABOUT THE NEED FOR MASKAND MASK COVERAGE" (7) RENEECLOUTIER IS THE HEAD COSTUMEDESIGNER AT GASLIGHT.

SHE'SWORKING WITH MARY-ANN FROM THEUNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA COSTUMEDEPARTMENT AND CIGNA HEALTH TOMAKE MEDICAL MASKS.

THERE ARETWO TYPES& THE FIRST IS FORANYONE TO WEAR EITHER IN AWAITING ROOM OR WHILE WALKINGAROUND.

THE OTHER SERVES AS AWASHABLE COVER FOR N95 MASK --THE MASK WITH THE BESTPROTECTION TO DOCTORS ANDNURSES AGAINST INFECTIONS."IT'S THIS COVER THAT WOULD GOOVER THERE HEAD AND COVER THISMASK THAT WOULD GIVE THEM THEABILITY TO TAKE IT OFF A WASHIT AND STILL USE THIS ONE MASKAND NOT HAVE IT BECONTAMINATED AT ALL." (11) THECDC SAYS A HOMEMADE MASKSCAPABILITY TO PROTECT ISUNKNOWN -- AND SHOULD BE USEDWITH CAUTION AND OTHERPROTECTIVE GEAR.

BUT RENEE'SMASK ACTS AS JUST A COVER TOPROLONG USE OF CDC APPROVEDGEAR.

"MY DAUGHTER HAS FOURYOUNG CHILDREN AT HOME.

THELAST THING I WANT IS FOR HERTO GO TO WORK AND BRING ITHOME." RENEE SAYS SHE SAW THENEED FOR MEDICAL MASKS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY& AND THOUGHT HERSKILLS WITH A NEEDLE MAY HELPTHE MEDICAL HEROES IN OURCOMMUNITY.

"I JUST HOPE THATIT SAVES LIVES AND STUFF WITHTHESE NURSES AND DOCTORS NOTBEING STRESSED THEY ALREADYGOT ENOUGH TO DO." (11) RENEES AYS IF ANY MEDICAL FACILITYNEEDS MASKS TO REACH OUT TOTHE GASLIGHT COSTUME SHOPBECAUSE SHE AND HER TEAM WILLKEEP WORKING UNTIL THE NEED ISMET.

"BECAUSE THE NEED IS SOBIG AND THERE IS SUCH ASHORTAGE THAT WE DON'T WANTOUR MEDICAL PROFESSIONSWORKING WITHOUT ANYPROTECTION."

