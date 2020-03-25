Britain's Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Global  

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Edward Baran reports.

The heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, has tested positive for coronavirus.

The royal family confirmed it on Wednesday.

Charles, eldest son of Queen Elizabeth, is 71 years old.

A statement said the Prince has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.

The Prince and his wife are self-isolating at home in Scotland The statement added that it's not possible to ascertain from who the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

A royal source said Charles is thought to have last seen Queen Elizabeth on March 9th She's already left London to stay in Windsor




