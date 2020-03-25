Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Remembering Aretha Franklin Aretha Louise Franklin was born on March 25, 1942, and died on August 16, 2018.

Here are five facts to celebrate the “Queen of Soul.” 1.

She was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

2.

Franklin taught herself how to play the piano by ear.

3.

She performed for Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

4.

Franklin's single, "Respect," was a civil rights anthem.

5.

NASA named an asteroid after her.

Happy Birthday, Aretha Franklin!

