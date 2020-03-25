Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus The Clarence House released a statement confirming the diagnosis.

The Clarence House, via statement The prince's wife, Camilla, does not have the virus.

The Clarence House, via statement Due to his hectic schedule, it is not yet known how and where the Prince of Wales came in contact with the virus.

The Queen, who last saw Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on March 12, is "following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare." According to Buckingham Palace, the Queen remains in "good health."