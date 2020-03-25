Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Woof from home: dog owner struggles to get work done under lockdown

Woof from home: dog owner struggles to get work done under lockdown

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Woof from home: dog owner struggles to get work done under lockdown

Woof from home: dog owner struggles to get work done under lockdown

'Ginny', an adopted dog, demands love and attention despite her owner’s efforts to work from home in New York

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Woof from home: dog owner struggles to get work done under lockdown

SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (MARCH 19,2020) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (KEVIN P.

JOHNSON - NO RESALE / MUST ONSCREEN COURTESY KEVIN P.

JOHNSON) 1.

KEVIN P.

JOHNSON TRYING TO WORK ON HIS LAPTOP AND GINNY, 11-MONTH-OLD GOLDEN CHOW, ALSO KNOWN AS MIX OF GOLDEN RETRIEVER AND CHOWCHOW, PUTTING HER PAW ONTO JOHNSON'S HAND AND TRYING TO GET JOHNSON'S ATTENTION STORY: Working from home under lockdown proved tough for one New Yorker, who had to divide his attention between excel spreadsheets and cuddles.

'Ginny', an 11-month-old adopted dog, a mix of a Chow Chow and a Golden Retriever, didn't appear to take her owner's dilemma seriously, as she demanded his undivided attention and petting in a video that has received great attention online.

Kevin P.

Johnson shared the video of his work-from-home experience on March 19, in which he is trying to complete work but Ginny keeps begging for love.

"We only adopted her about two weeks ago, but she has sure let her personality show!

She loves attention and pets, and this is definitely not the first time she's done this," Kevin P.

Johnson told Reuters.

The video, which had been watched over 3.6 million times by Wednesday (March 25), inspired other social media users working from home to share images of their pets trying to distract them.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

edcoop5000

The Happy Pack RT @unleasheddogyyc: I just returned from about 20 deliveries, the roads were eerily quiet. This means folks are getting the message to sta… 22 hours ago

unleasheddogyyc

unleashed I just returned from about 20 deliveries, the roads were eerily quiet. This means folks are getting the message to… https://t.co/Ad00VZMpT1 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.