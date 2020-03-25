Woof from home: dog owner struggles to get work done under lockdown

SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (MARCH 19,2020) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (KEVIN P.

JOHNSON TRYING TO WORK ON HIS LAPTOP AND GINNY, 11-MONTH-OLD GOLDEN CHOW, ALSO KNOWN AS MIX OF GOLDEN RETRIEVER AND CHOWCHOW, PUTTING HER PAW ONTO JOHNSON'S HAND AND TRYING TO GET JOHNSON'S ATTENTION STORY: Working from home under lockdown proved tough for one New Yorker, who had to divide his attention between excel spreadsheets and cuddles.

'Ginny', an 11-month-old adopted dog, a mix of a Chow Chow and a Golden Retriever, didn't appear to take her owner's dilemma seriously, as she demanded his undivided attention and petting in a video that has received great attention online.

Kevin P.

Johnson shared the video of his work-from-home experience on March 19, in which he is trying to complete work but Ginny keeps begging for love.

"We only adopted her about two weeks ago, but she has sure let her personality show!

She loves attention and pets, and this is definitely not the first time she's done this," Kevin P.

Johnson told Reuters.

The video, which had been watched over 3.6 million times by Wednesday (March 25), inspired other social media users working from home to share images of their pets trying to distract them.

