Covered California reopens enrollment for people impacted by coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus pandemic - covered california is reopening enrollment for those impacted.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is live in chico - jafet what does this mean for folks?

People who don't have insurance can enroll through the end of june.

Its focusing on people who lost work because of the pandemic.

On friday - members from covered california announced that enrollment would be reopening.

California is just one of 11 states who run their own exchanges.

Once you're enrolled - all screening for the coronavirus will be free of charge.

You can sign up through covered c-a dot com.

For a link on how to sign up head to our website action news now dot com

In chico jafet serrato action news now if you enroll with medi-cal you can have coverage as soon as you sign up.

