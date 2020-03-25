Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Birthday Boy Elton John's most successful songs

Birthday Boy Elton John's most successful songs

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Birthday Boy Elton John's most successful songs

Birthday Boy Elton John's most successful songs

Elton John is now 73-years-old, and we're listing his top 5 most successful songs (according to officialcharts.com) to celebrate his special day.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SpicyBrianna

Regular Brianna RT @RollingStone: Happy birthday Elton John! Check out @robsheffield's guide to the singer's best and most overlooked LPs https://t.co/4TLw… 6 minutes ago

RHCPSnowy

SHUT DOWN AUSTRALIA NOW!!🌶🌐🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺 RT @EMadenova: Happy Birthday Sir Elton John! The musical legend of the world. The owner of the most amazing collection of glasses. And jus… 7 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Birthday Boy Elton John's most successful songs #EltonJohn #HappyBirthdayElton #Celebrity #Birthday #Music… https://t.co/Nt6tHMaZGQ 27 minutes ago

NiciMN

Nici Larson 🚀 RT @BritishGQ: As Sir Elton celebrates his 73rd birthday, we look at just some of the gorgeous works of automotive art that have made his o… 36 minutes ago

UnitedStations

United Stations Today in 2007 Elton John sets the record for the most performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden when he perf… https://t.co/AAUfWudLXs 1 hour ago

RyerAppeldoorn

Ryer Appeldoorn RT @SpecificAaron: @laurieeltzroth @RyerAppeldoorn Happy belated birthday to Ryer, one of the most photogenic people on the internet. He ma… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.