Lockdown and chill, but stream only SD content on OTT platforms| Oneindia News

With a 21-day lockdown starting 25th March in India, most people are shut indoors.

With their mobile phones and streaming devices for company.

An obvious result of this is that people are consuming more data than ever before.

What solution have video OTT players found in order to not stress networks?

