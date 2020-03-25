These American parents would give up Netflix or smartphones to never clean their house again now < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published These American parents would give up Netflix or smartphones to never clean their house again The average American parent spends over nine full days per year just cleaning their homes, according to new research. The study, which asked 2,000 parents of children and pets about their cleaning habits, found 63% feel they're always cleaning, with 59% saying it makes them feel overwhelmed and stressed. And in terms of who's messier - a quarter of respondents said pets are the most difficult to clean up after. Because of this stress and seemingly constant cleaning, some respondents are willing to go above and beyond to never have to clean again. Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Maid Brigade ahead of National Cleaning Week, the survey found 25% of respondents are so overwhelmed, in fact, they would live alone in the woods without electricity for six months if it meant they could have their home be instantly clean. Another 19% would even forgo a smartphone for the rest of their life. And because so many respondents feel they're constantly cleaning their homes, it's no surprise that 64% are worried about the chemicals that are in their cleaning products. This could be connected to the fact that 61% of those surveyed feel that in order to get something completely clean, you have to douse it in bleach. Seventy-seven percent of respondents shared they don't know where to begin to combat these worries. The survey also asked respondents if they were aware of green cleaning products and their thoughts surrounding them. Six in 10 shared they believe they're knowledgeable about green cleaning and 57% have used green cleaning products. And of these respondents, over half of pet owners said they weren't even aware of green cleaning products until they had their furry one and 61% of parents also agreed they weren't aware until they had their children. In fact, 75% of parents surveyed who have used green cleaning products said their children influenced their decision to do so. "Many people don't realize that because our children and pets are lower to the ground, they're more susceptible to certain ingredients in traditional cleaning products," said Whitney Samuelson, Marketing Director of Maid Brigade. Sixty-five percent of respondents said the top reason they use green cleaning products is that they prefer to use more environmentally-friendly products in their homes. Six in 10 also said they believe green cleaning products are better for their overall health. "Most people want to take control of their health, using green cleaning products or employing a green cleaning service is one way to create a healthy environment in the home and stay well", added Samuelson. "Maid Brigade's Green Clean Certified system eliminates harsh cleaning chemicals and the health risks associated with them." 0

