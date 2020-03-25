Woman pens poignant post about planning her own funeral

A patient with cystic fibrosis, who previously took to social media seeking advice about a funeral-planning spat she had with her parents.

Had her husband share a final update with followers, which she penned just before she tragically died.

“Reddit!

If you’re reading this, I am dead,” the 25-year-old patient wrote on March 19.

"I wanted my last words to be written by me".

“I’ve begun my preparations for my funeral and such, and while I was thinking it would be a breath of fresh air in this whirlwind of death, I could not have been more wrong”.

She continued on to explain that both of her parents were strict Southern Baptists and wanted “a very traditional funeral” for their daughter.

“My issue with this is…well, everything,” she wrote.

“I am the complete opposite of my parents ... Everything they are wanting and attempting to plan is not me as a person".

“I want my service to be one full of laughter, funny stories and pictures, upbeat music, cats (my husband and I are avid cat lovers), I want confetti".

"But, more importantly, I want to be cremated and put in a f*****g cat-shaped urn!".

“While a lot of people stated that funerals are for the living (true true), I firmly believe that a funeral is for the living to remember that person as WHO they were".

"not what anyone else wanted them to be,” she explained.

“My parents seemed to understand when I told them that".

The patient ended her poignant post by thanking readers for their support and their over-1,000 comments, all of which she said she read before her death.

You all be good now, (alright)?

Take it one day at a time and f*****g enjoy yourself!

I love you all.

I’m resting easy now.

This disease sucks and I’m happy to be rid of it"