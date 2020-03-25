Global  

This ventilated leg pillow can help you get a good night's sleep

During an uncertain time, not everyone is getting the same amount of sleep.

You can totally blame your twisting and turning on your mattress.

But you can also find refuge (and sleep) in this one pillow to change the sleep game for you entirely.

For side sleepers, the Contour Legacy Leg Pillow helps you get a better snooze with it resting between your legs.

According to Healthline, putting a pillow between your legs at night helps to align your spine and hips for a better sleep .

The light memory foam pillow is soft but stiff so it doesn’t lose shape and provides ventilation if you’re a side sleeper whose thighs rub often.

Additionally, the shape of this orthopedic leg pillow is designed to fit the curves of your legs.

Plus, you can add one between your thighs and another between your calves for full body support

