Planting a Garden For Color and the Bees!

Many people are isolated at home right now looking for ways to escape and occupy their time.

Look no further than your own backyard!

Gardening is a healthy hobby for you and the environment!

Research has shown that gardening is a great way to reduce stress, depression, and anxiety.

In addition to your health, pollinators are able to get all the food they need to make other plants happy as well!

"The Plant Doctor" Melinda Myers joins us to share tips for a garden of season-long color and pollinator appeal.

