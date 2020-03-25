Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Amy Acton said we are 7-14 days behind New York in COVID-19 pandemic

Dr. Amy Acton said we are 7-14 days behind New York in COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:26s - Published < > Embed
Dr. Amy Acton said we are 7-14 days behind New York in COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Amy Acton said Ohio is behind New York.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaryHal36056801

Mary Hale RT @MelissaNymeros: @Sr0bi @PamKeithFL @bokchuy I trust my state health director and so far my governor (I live in Ohio). Dr Acton said the… 6 minutes ago

CincyBuckeye

The® Cincy Buckeye @SharkSparring @ashleyylanette @GovMikeDeWine @PBS @NPR @realDonaldTrump But Dr. Acton said this was the week. Cir… https://t.co/4LHnmAo9LS 17 minutes ago

erinadamsss

Erin Adams RT @clevelanddotcom: If Ohioans were not following Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, there could be up to 6,000 new cases a day, Acton… 33 minutes ago

ericj_d

Brocial Distancing @M_Phillips87 Right you can't trust anything out of China at all. Acton said a few weeks ago (or days, or maybe it… https://t.co/Gw6IorUOQf 57 minutes ago

jack_long_

Jack Long RT @m_p_garrison: ICYMI: Even though Gov. Mike DeWine and ODH Director Dr. Amy Acton said residence halls will likely be used for extra hos… 59 minutes ago

KindColumbus

KindColumbus RT @ColumbusAlive: When things look or feel grim, @DrAmyActon remains steadfast at daily press conferences with @GovMikeDeWine. “I don’t wa… 1 hour ago

HAIR_LIKE_WOOL

HairLikeWool🤦🏽‍♀️ “Acton said some of the data, particularly out of Cuyahoga County, show patients exhibiting gastrointestinal upset,… https://t.co/TqYdtYA39w 1 hour ago

ColumbusAlive

Columbus Alive When things look or feel grim, @DrAmyActon remains steadfast at daily press conferences with @GovMikeDeWine. “I don… https://t.co/INc4tLJ2it 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.