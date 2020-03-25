Harvey Weinstein Asks to Postpone His Civil Case Weinstein is being sued by actress Wedil David for allegedly sexually assaulting her in 2016, but his legal team has asked the judge for an eight-week extension "due to the current coronavirus crisis" that is sweeping across the globe.

According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, Weinstein's lawyer has claimed there are several reasons why the former movie producer can't meet the deadline.

Those reasons include his recent conviction in his New York rape case, his forthcoming criminal case in Los Angeles and his declining health.

Weinstein was reportedly one of two inmates at Wende Correctional Facility in New York to test positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, but his lawyer said he won't be commenting on the speculation out of respect for his privacy rights.

The legal documents went on to suggest that Weinstein is an "at-risk individual" and added the current pandemic has been a "perfect storm for him." According to Weinstein's lawyer, this warrants an extension of a deadline in his civil case to May 15th.

The judge has yet to make a decision on the appeal.