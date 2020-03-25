Global  

5 Ice Cream Gadgets Improved By Design Expert

Video Credit: epicurious - Duration: 18:04s - Published < > Embed
Design and usability guru Dan Formosa is back to evaluate and improve upon 5 gadgets made for serving ice cream.

Watch as he puts each through the gauntlet, weighing in on what works, what doesn't, and how he'd make each gadget better.

Ready for the inside scoop?

It's right here, on Well Equipped.

