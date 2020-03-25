Nicola Sturgeon sends best wishes to Charles after he tests positive for Covid-19

Global  

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sends her best wishes to the Prince of Wales after Clarence House said Charles had tested positive for the coronavirus in Scotland.

