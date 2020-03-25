Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tree fell on car during tornado outbreak in Tishomingo

Tree fell on car during tornado outbreak in Tishomingo

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Tree fell on car during tornado outbreak in Tishomingo
March 25, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tree fell on car during tornado outbreak in Tishomingo

Wtva's erin wilson is live in tishomingo county this morning..

Erin - whats it like there?

Anchor im here in front of the dollar general where the tornado caused significant damage and power outages this is a better look at the destoryed dollar general building... we spoke with one woman who was in this parking lot when




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.