Jane Cooper RT @Okeating: Prince Charles has got coronavirus, which confirms that it's heirborn. Don't @ me. 2 seconds ago

Frankenstein's RT @EstherPassaris: Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive but 'remains in good health' https://t.co/0PMvpoDl77 2 seconds ago

smeggy RT @SuppressedSikh: Prince Charles catching Coronavirus on purpose so he can go heaven and eat that Diana coochie one more time. King 2 seconds ago

‏️‏️Jose RT @versaceschanel: prince charles got coronavirus, yall see how karma works? https://t.co/QzXawjJhLl 2 seconds ago

Shannon Dashawn Delong aka Maurice RT @business: Coronavirus latest: - Prince Charles tests positive - Spain reports its deadliest day yet with 738 fatalities - Germany sees… 3 seconds ago

vote 4 Bernie pendejos RT @mizphantasm: waking up to find that prince charles has coronavirus https://t.co/pj1JeOTmEe 3 seconds ago

Mariana RT @chuuzus: princess diana in heaven reading the news that prince charles tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/EMbq12QW5B 3 seconds ago