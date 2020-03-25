DRPA Bridges Going Cashless Amid Coronavirus Outbreak now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s - Published It will start Thursday at 6 a.m. 0

DELAWARE RIVER PORT AUTHORITY BRIDGES ARE TEMPORARILY GOING CASH LESS IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK. THIS STARTS TOMORROW MORNING STARTING AT 6:00. IF YOU DON'T HAVE E-Z PASS YOU'RE BEING ASKED TO DRIVE THROUGH AN E-Z PASS LANE. YOUR LICENSE PLATE WILL BE PHOTOGRAPHED AND INVOICE WILL BE SENT TO THE VEHICLE'S REGISTERED OWNER.





