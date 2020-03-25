Global  

DRPA Bridges Going Cashless Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:24s
It will start Thursday at 6 a.m.
YOU STILL HAVE TO MAKE ANAPPOINTMENT THOUGH ON THEMONTGOMERY COUNTY WEBSITE.DELAWARE RIVER PORTAUTHORITY BRIDGES ARETEMPORARILY GOING CASH LESS INRESPONSE TO THE COVID-19OUTBREAK.THIS STARTS TOMORROW MORNINGSTARTING AT 6:00.IF YOU DON'T HAVE E-Z PASSYOU'RE BEING ASKED TO DRIVETHROUGH AN E-Z PASS LANE.YOUR LICENSE PLATE WILL BEPHOTOGRAPHED AND INVOICE WILL BESENT TO THE VEHICLE'S R OFREGISTERED OWNER.




