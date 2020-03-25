DPD Chief speaks after death of Captain Jonathan Parnell from COVID-19 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:37s - Published DPD Chief speaks after death of Captain Jonathan Parnell from COVID-19 Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced that Captain Jonathan Parnell has died from COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this