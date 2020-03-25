Harbor Freight Tools gives to hospitals

Global  

Harbor Freight Tools are providing masks, gloves and face shields to area hospitals.

Down from a rate of 800-thousand homes in january.

Experts are predicting larger declines in the months ahead.

Eric shmidt, owner and founder of harbor f freight tools, has decided to donate the company's entire supply of personal protective equipment items to froront line hospitals.

We spoke with workers in the yorkville and oneonta locations, who tell us their regional representatives stopped by their stores to set aside whatever supplies they had.

Shmidt says the n-95 masks, face shields, and nitrile gloves are now going to 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by their stores.

The company heard about the severe shortage of protective gear for hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders, so they felt the need to contribute.

For hospitals that




