Crocodile Reportedly Kills Man Who Defied Coronavirus Lockdown 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:37s - Published Crocodile Reportedly Kills Man Who Defied Coronavirus Lockdown A crocodile reportedly killed and ate a man in Rwanda who defied the nation’s coronavirus lockdown. 0

