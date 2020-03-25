Noon Weather Report now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:40s - Published Noon Weather Report Lisa Meadows reports, some rain moving through Minnesota today. Though the Twin Cities area will see mostly rain, some cities in the northeast could possibly see some snow (3:40). WCCO 4 News At Noon — March 25, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this