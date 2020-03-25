Airline aid: Qantas raises cash, rivals cut costs Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:34s - Published on March 25, 2020 Airline aid: Qantas raises cash, rivals cut costs Shares in Qantas soared Wednesday as it secured new financing. Meanwhile other major carriers were racing to cut costs. Julian Satterthwaite reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this