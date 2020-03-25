Federer To Donate One Million Francs To Vulnerable Families

Tennis great Roger Federer and his wife Mirka are donating one million Swiss Francs to help families affected by the novel coronavirus in Switzerland.

"We must help families in need quickly and unbureaucratically," Federer in a statement.

"Mirka and I have donated to a newly established emergency assistance fund for families in Switzerland." Coronavirus has infected more than 436,000 people.

It has killed more than 19,600 across the globe since being identified in China in December.