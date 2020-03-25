Global  

Senate stimulus bill would be 'terrible' for NY -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said the $3.8 billion allocated to New York state in the Senate stimulus bill was not nearly enough to offset the damage wrought by the coronavirus.

