Senate stimulus bill would be 'terrible' for NY -Cuomo 5 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:55s - Published Senate stimulus bill would be 'terrible' for NY -Cuomo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said the $3.8 billion allocated to New York state in the Senate stimulus bill was not nearly enough to offset the damage wrought by the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝙉𝙔𝙤𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧🗽 RT @mkraju: Major warning issued from three Republicans - Tim Scott, Ben Sasse, Lindsey Graham - who say there’s a “massive drafting error”… 15 seconds ago ToniConfid RT @New_Narrative: Senate coronavirus aid bill would impose 1-year ban on stock buybacks for companies getting loans https://t.co/4ox2myOp… 47 seconds ago The Retreat RT @Bone_Brake: Sen. Martha McSaly (R-AZ) introduced legislation that'd withhold pay fromq Senate members until the chamber passes a Covid-… 52 seconds ago Gothamist During his press conference, Governor Cuomo said that the $2 trillion Senate bill would be "terrible" for New York.… https://t.co/2p7Jsd6wCV 1 minute ago SLB RT @ChrisLu44: Trump’s businesses would be prohibited from getting stimulus money or loans. Same prohibition applies to businesses owned by… 1 minute ago Brad Starks RT @kylegriffin1: Businesses controlled by Trump and his children would be prohibited from receiving loans or investments from Treasury Dep… 1 minute ago Stephanie Mack RT @CNBC: Senate coronavirus aid bill would impose 1-year ban on stock buybacks for companies getting loans https://t.co/JppBuPtFWc 2 minutes ago drew RT @TrangDoCBS3: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Senate leaders announce deal on $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill that will provide Americans making… 2 minutes ago