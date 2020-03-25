Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chinese father designs 'baby safety pod'

Chinese father designs 'baby safety pod'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Chinese father designs 'baby safety pod'

Chinese father designs 'baby safety pod'

Cao Junjie, a father of a two-month-old infant, designed a sealed cabin to protect his baby from coronavirus.

With the safety pod, Cao said he can ensure that his baby will stay safe from the virus when taking a stroll outside.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chinese father designs 'baby safety pod'

Inspired by the action game "Death Stranding", the special suit includes a sealed cabin, an air purifier system and a special entry with a glove that allows the father to nurse his baby at anytime without direct contact to the outside world.

"Because of the epidemic, I spent one month to make this baby safety pod for my kid.

It can offer a totally isolated environment when going out.

It can provide a safe and comfortable environment for the baby," said the 30-year-old father.

Modified from a cat carrier backpack, Cao has installed a monitor which displays the density of carbon dioxide to detect the air quality inside pod.

Cao said this pod is not only useful for the epidemic, since by changing the filters, the safety pod can also be used for smoggy conditions.

The innovative father hopes to mass-produce his design after dozens of people offered to buy his device following a post on social media.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.