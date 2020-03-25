Global  

Wild animals roaming the street of India amid coronavirus lockdown

During the lockdown in Gurgaon, India, wild animals can be seen roaming the streets freely on Wednesday (March 25).

Wild animals appear to be thriving during this quarantine time of reduced human activity, and domestic animals are not.

