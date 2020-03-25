Neighbours sing happy birthday to 92-year-old UK man in isolation

A whole neighbourhood in Letchmore Heath, Hertfordshire sang 'Happy Birthday' to Peter Sheen, an 92-year-old man who couldn't leave his home due to the coronavirus lockdown imposed by the UK government on Wednesday (March 25).

The filmer told Newsflare: "His family were unable to see him on his special day.

He was very emotional by the whole experience and was very appreciative that people made the effort."