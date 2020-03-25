Retailers Hiking Wages During CoronaVirus Pandemic

The CoronaVirus has sent the economy into a tailspin.

A number of retailers have instituted changes to their wage policies.

Some retailers are paying employees regardless of whether or not they come into work.

Business Insider reports that retail chains are increasingly desperate for workers even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the industry.

Amazon employees will receive a $2-an-hour raise into April, according to the e-commerce giant's blog.