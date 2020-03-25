Halle Berry's 6-year-old son tries to walk in her heels at home now < > Embed Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:31s - Published Halle Berry's 6-year-old son tries to walk in her heels at home Halle Berry shared a video of her adorable son attempting to walk in her heels 😻👢 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this