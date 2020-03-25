On The Beat 03/25/20 - Robert's Apothecary on Environmental Allergies

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm troy thompson.

Joining me in the studio today is, you know this man, he has everything that we need to put our best foot forward when it comes to a healthy lifestyle, robert white from robert's apothecary.

And today we're talking all about environmental allergies.

Welcome to the show, my friend.

R.

White: thank you.

Good to be here.

Troy: nice to see you.

Now let's talk a little bit about what kind of environment and allergies are you seeing when you come in to the clinic?

R.

White: everyone has seen the bradford pears have been blooming.

All sorts of other trees and flowers are blooming.

Allergies are exploding right now.

Troy: are they early this year?

R.

White: maybe.

Troy: yeah.

R.

White: yeah.

Maybe so.

Troy: okay.

So what are the symptoms?

Explain to people at home, what's the difference between an allergy and maybe someone who might feel like they're getting a bit of a cold?

R.

White: well, allergy is going to be the runny nose, sneezing, itchy eyes, watery eyes.

They won't run an elevated temperature- troy: right.

R.

White: ... like they would with a cold.

Troy: yeah.

R.

White: cold, they feel bad all over, and a lot of head congestion and a lot of drainage.

Troy: okay.

All right.

Now, one thing we do want to talk about is, i'm a firm believer in pharmaceutical products and also natural products, and so are you, because i think they play an important role in everyday health, don't you agree?

R.

White: exactly.

Troy: all right.

So today, you also brought in your pharmaceutical products that are most common used for allergies.

So let's start off on the left hand side here if we can.

R.

White: well, you have what we say prescribed or either recommended over the counter, would be zyrtec or claritin, sometimes benadryl, depending on the allergy.

Troy: yes.

R.

White: we have a few other things, ats, for example.

Doctors prescribe that.

Typically anti-histamine, decongestant doctors prescribe that.

Typically anti-histamine, decongestant combos that help with reversing the allergic reaction as well as opening the sinuses, so that one can breathe easier.

Troy: before i get onto my next question, i'm going to ask you something off the cuff.

It just popped into my mind.

How do we know what symptoms out there, or things were eating, or trees or whatever, if we're allergic to them, are there tests available to find that out?

R.

White: there are.

Troy: that we can avoid?

R.

White: yes, there are.

That testing is done by the ear, nose and throat doctors.

Troy: right.

R.

White: and they can determine exactly what plants one is allergic to.

Troy: and we just called our local gp for an a referral for that?

R.

White: exactly.

Troy: okay, perfect.

All right.

Now let's go onto our more natural remedies.

Correct?

R.

White: we have homeopathic ones.

Troy: yes.

R.

White: we have herbal formulas.

Troy: what's the difference between homeopathic and herbal?

R.

White: an herbal is going to be like a pharmaceutical in that you have a measured amount of the active ingredient, just like in the drug, like zyrtec for example, you can get a five or 10 milligram.

With herbal products, you can measure it in milligrams. troy: oh right.

R.

White: a homeopathic is the one that uses just a very tiny amount to stimulate the body to go have that reaction, the intended effect.

Troy: right.

R.

White: so with the homeopathics, we don't see side effects like drowsiness or dry mouth, like you can do with the pharmaceutical ones.

Troy: okay.

Is there a difference in the acting, as in fast acting, between pharmaceutical and the natural remedies?

Side effects different?

R.

White: so far as the speed, you'll see a nose spray here, i have several steroid nose sprays.

They typically are slow acting.

It may take 10 or 12, 14 days to work.

Troy: a magic potion for poison ivy?

I've got a few seconds.

R.

White: russ cox, the active ingredient in poison ivy.

That actually will reversed an allergic response to poison ivy.

Troy: got you.

You always give us great information.

R.

White: well, thank you.

Troy: thank you.

If you want to find out more, there it all is up on the screen for you, robert's apothecary.

They have all the answers just for you.

Troy: back after this break.

