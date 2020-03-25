Ottawa Has Officially Declared A State Of Emergency Due To COVID-19

Global  

As cases of COVID-19 continue to be diagnosed across the city, Mayor Jim Watson has officially declared a state of emergency in Ottawa.

Describing the virus as “a danger of major proportions,” Watson confirmed the decision on Wednesday morning.

The move will allow stronger measures to be immediately implemented without a council vote.

