Indian police use violence against coronavirus lockdown offenders

Indian police use violence against coronavirus lockdown offenders

Indian police use violence against coronavirus lockdown offenders

Baton-wielding police in India have been filmed beating people breaking the coronavirus lockdown rules and making some offenders do physical punishments.

Joe Davies reports

