Reporter Update: Rise In Domestic Abuse Cases Amid Stay-At-Home Order now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:09s - Published Reporter Update: Rise In Domestic Abuse Cases Amid Stay-At-Home Order Experts tell KDKA's John Shumway they expect to see a dramatic increase in domestic abuse cases as parts of the state grapple with a stay-at-home-order. 0

