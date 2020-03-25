Lady Gaga Delays
New Album Release The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, 'Chromatica,' on April 10th, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the
launch following the coronavirus outbreak.
She didn't feel it was
the appropriate time.
Lady Gaga, via Instagram Gaga admitted she had "so many fun things planned"
to celebrate the release of the long-awaited album.
Lady Gaga, via Instagram The "Shallow" hitmaker can't wait to celebrate the
release of 'Chromatica' in the near future and is hoping that all her fans
will be able to "hug and kiss each other." Lady Gaga, via Instagram