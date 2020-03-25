Lady Gaga Delays New Album Release The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, 'Chromatica,' on April 10th, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak.

She didn't feel it was the appropriate time.

Lady Gaga, via Instagram Gaga admitted she had "so many fun things planned" to celebrate the release of the long-awaited album.

Lady Gaga, via Instagram The "Shallow" hitmaker can't wait to celebrate the release of 'Chromatica' in the near future and is hoping that all her fans will be able to "hug and kiss each other." Lady Gaga, via Instagram