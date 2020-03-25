Tishomingo mayor wants public to stay safe in wake of tornado, coronavirus

Coronavirus quarantine, folks in tishomingo county are recovering in the wake of a tornado.

It ripped through the area last night.

This is video this morning of the damage.

Many vehicles and homes in the area suffered severe damage.

The tornado completely destroyed the local dollar general.

The mayor is advising people in the community not to dump trees behind the local school.

The mayor says there are volunteers in place to help get trees off of homes and out of roadways..

He also says to remember to keep a safe distance during this time..

Just please listen to the mississippi department of health, the cdc, and government guidelines.

Stay in social distances and don't be in crowds.

That's the main thing we wish, just safe everybody."

The emergency response teams are accepting any pre- packaged donations like granola bars and crackers for volunteers..

And to put in prospective the damage caused by this tornado check out this drone video charles peek shot you can see the drone as it hoovered over the dollar general a mangled mess of twisted metal.

