Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China

Spain registered an overnight jump of over 730 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing the death toll above that of China, where the disease originated, for the first time, as the country struggles to cope with soaring numbers of infections.

Lauren Anthony reports.

Spain's coronavirus death toll surpasses that of China

Spain registered a jump of over 730 deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday (March 25) - pushing its death toll above that of China for the first time.

With over 3,400 fatalities - Spain now has the second-highest number of deaths globally after Italy - where over 6,800 people have died.

Spain is struggling to cope with the soaring number of infections - and public services are overwhelmed.

Police have set up testing tents in a bid to cope, and members of a Spanish military unit have disinfected nursing homes, where dozens have been found dead across the country, health centers and public spaces - including a fish market and a port terminal.

An Olympic-sized ice-skating rink in Madrid has even been turned into a makeshift morgue.

Spanish medical staff, who themselves account for thousands of infected cases, have taken out lawsuits against the government, complaining of a lack of basic protective equipment like masks, scrubs and gloves.

The Spanish army has asked NATO for ventilators, protective gear and testing kits.

Spain is in the middle of a 15-day nationwide lockdown - which is likely to be extended to 30 days.

Schools, bars, restaurants and most shops are closed, social gatherings are banned and people are confined to their homes.




