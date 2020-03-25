Ray Winstone's Black Widow role 'revealed'

Ray Winstone will reportedly play Red Room leader Dreykov in 'Black Widow'.

The 62-year-old actor is set to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster - which will star Scarlett Johansson the titular superhero and her alter ego Natasha Romanoff - and now his role looks to have been revealed.

According this month's issue of Empire magazine, 'The Departed' star will take on the part in the upcoming movie.

Fans of the MCU will recognise the name Dreykov, as the character was first mentioned in the original 'Avengers Assemble' film back in 2012.

In the scene, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is talking to Natasha about the "red in her ledger", adding: 'Black Widow' will explore Romanoff's past, and Dreykov - as head of the organisation which trained her and others to become an assassin - is expected to play a major part in that story.