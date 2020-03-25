Singer-Songwriter Jackson Browne Recovering After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Global  

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

The 71-year-old Browne told Rolling Stone magazine Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently recovering at home.

Katie Johnston reports.

