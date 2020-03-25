Alan Belcher MMA Club offering online classes

Global  

Still trying to figure out how you’re going to stay in shape while at home or still trying to find activities for the kids?

- still trying to figure out how- you're going to stay in shape - while at home?

Or, still trying- to find activities for the kids- alan belcher's mma club in- d'iberville is providing an - online service for all age- groups.

- by joining the warrior club,- adults can practice jiu-- jitsu, kickboxing, among other- things to stay active.- and children can enjoy classes- like hip hop dancing, ballet, - tumbling, parkour, and of cours- self defense.

- its something the whole family- can enjoy for great excercise - from the comforts of your own - home.

- - "those parents that are home- with their- kids, they need help.

They need- a couple periods where a teache- can teach the - kids something.

So, we are- coming in and teaching personal- - - - development, teaching the kids- how to have warrior spirit, and- all of things we live by."- - - - for more information on the - online classes, you can - visit the alan belcher- training's facebook




