Alan Belcher MMA Club offering online classes

- still trying to figure out how- you're going to stay in shape - while at home?

Or, still trying- to find activities for the kids- alan belcher's mma club in- d'iberville is providing an - online service for all age- groups.

- by joining the warrior club,- adults can practice jiu-- jitsu, kickboxing, among other- things to stay active.- and children can enjoy classes- like hip hop dancing, ballet, - tumbling, parkour, and of cours- self defense.

- its something the whole family- can enjoy for great excercise - from the comforts of your own - home.

- - "those parents that are home- with their- kids, they need help.

They need- a couple periods where a teache- can teach the - kids something.

So, we are- coming in and teaching personal- - - - development, teaching the kids- how to have warrior spirit, and- all of things we live by."- - - - for more information on the - online classes, you can - visit the alan belcher- training's facebook