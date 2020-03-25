Global  

Joe Biden Doesn't Want To Debate Bernie Again

Joe Biden Doesn't Want To Debate Bernie Again

Joe Biden Doesn't Want To Debate Bernie Again

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden doesn't want to debate Senator Bernie Sanders again.

Biden says he's focusing on dealing with the crisis surrounding coronavirus pandemic right now.

He went on to say that there have been enough debates, Business Insider reports.

"I think we should get on with this," Biden told reporters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Joe Biden Doesn't Want To Debate Bernie Again

