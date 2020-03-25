Global  

Coronavirus: Stranded Russian nationals transported from India

388 Russian citizen, who were stranded in India, have now been evacuated.

The Russian citizens boarded a special Aeroflot flight from Delhi which left for Moscow on Wednesday morning.

They were stranded after India declared a 21 day lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Ofs Max COVID-19 : Foreign nationals stranded at Moscow’s airports after Russian authorities barred foreigners from enterin… https://t.co/VjvB3gWdlG 8 hours ago

