A Canadian Has Been Arrested For Refusing To Self-Isolate & She Could Go To Jail

A Canadian Has Been Arrested For Refusing To Self-Isolate & She Could Go To Jail

A Canadian Has Been Arrested For Refusing To Self-Isolate & She Could Go To Jail

Police in Newfoundland are proving that they’re prepared to take social distancing in Canada very seriously.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for violating public health emergency orders, when she refused to self-isolate after returning from a trip.

She now faces a stint in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.

