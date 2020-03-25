Tech Deep Dive

The world is dealing with the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic continues to take an economic toll and the business of tech conferences is feeling the effect.

COVID-19 has disrupted the lineup of conferences we usually see kick off in every Spring.

Tech events have been cancelled, postponed, or moved online.

The direct losses from over ten major tech events has soared beyond $1 billion, that’s according to estimates PredictHQ pulled for Recode.That estimate includes the economic loss from the cancellation of Google I/O, Mobile World Congress, and SXSW.