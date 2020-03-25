Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > New York Sees Some Progress As New Orleans Hit Hard

New York Sees Some Progress As New Orleans Hit Hard

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
New York Sees Some Progress As New Orleans Hit Hard

New York Sees Some Progress As New Orleans Hit Hard

(Reuters) - New York’s governor on Wednesday said there were tentative signs that restrictions were slowing the spread of the coronavirus in his state, even as the public health crisis deepened in hard-hit New Orleans and other parts of the United States.

The rate of hospitalizations in New York state, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, has slowed in recent days, said Governor Andrew Cuomo, with numbers that he called “almost too good to be true.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page New York Sees Some Progress As New Orleans Hit Hard: https://t.co/rgePyN1CFh #NewOrleans 3 seconds ago

Newsmongerng

News Monger New York sees some signs of progress against coronavirus as New Orleans hit hard https://t.co/Wnu9TOfqUg 34 minutes ago

USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 New York sees some signs of progress against coronavirus as New Orleans hit hard New York's governor on Wednesday s… https://t.co/5wSVR2MeSF 44 minutes ago

AmandaFernan88

Amanda Fernandez "New York Sees Some Signs of Progress Against Coronavirus as New Orleans Hit Hard" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/tBdZtsHx0z 50 minutes ago

pdougmc

Douglas Pierre New York sees some signs of progress against coronavirus as New... https://t.co/scypQFRTag 52 minutes ago

SAlakija

SALIM ALAKIJA New York sees some signs of progress against coronavirus as New Orleans hit hard https://t.co/ClPUncGs5H https://t.co/gO61qZW5EP 1 hour ago

iHans2m

iHans2m New York sees some signs of progress against coronavirus as New Orleans hit hard... #COVID19 #NewYork #Manhattan… https://t.co/PPjesqg4W8 1 hour ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu New York sees some signs of progress against coronavirus as New Orleans hit hard https://t.co/5kLQHuhxdp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.