Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Judge To Assange: Stay In Jail

Judge To Assange: Stay In Jail

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Judge To Assange: Stay In Jail

Judge To Assange: Stay In Jail

(Newser) – Julian Assange has a long wait ahead of him while a court decides whether he will be extradited to the US, and it looks like he will have to endure that wait behind bars.

A London judge on Wednesday rejected his attorney&apos;s request for bail related to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Reuters.

Attorney Edward Fitzgerald said the 48-year-old has a history of respiratory and heart issues that make him especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

&quot;As matters stand today, this global pandemic does not as of itself provide grounds for Mr. Assange&apos;s release,&quot; declared Judge Vanessa Baraitser.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Judge to Assange: You Must Stay in #Jail - Mar 26 @ 2:09 AM ET https://t.co/wXn4PfkbsQ 3 hours ago

xyleinad

leinaD RT @greekemmy: Judge to Assange: You Must Stay in Jail https://t.co/P5LQql5fNx 9 hours ago

greekemmy

Emmy B Judge to Assange: You Must Stay in Jail https://t.co/P5LQql5fNx 11 hours ago

BloGoalcom

BloGoal #Judge to #Assange: You Must Stay in Jail https://t.co/p1s6LlWwtc https://t.co/SxH3BnttMF 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.