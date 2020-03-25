Judge To Assange: Stay In Jail

(Newser) – Julian Assange has a long wait ahead of him while a court decides whether he will be extradited to the US, and it looks like he will have to endure that wait behind bars.

A London judge on Wednesday rejected his attorney's request for bail related to the coronavirus pandemic, reports Reuters.

Attorney Edward Fitzgerald said the 48-year-old has a history of respiratory and heart issues that make him especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

"As matters stand today, this global pandemic does not as of itself provide grounds for Mr. Assange's release," declared Judge Vanessa Baraitser.