American soprano courageously sings during quarantined in Italy from balcony

From the balcony of an apartment in Rome, Italy, the American soprano, Courtney Mills, has once again distinguished herself while beaming powerful and outrageous on Wednesday (March 23).

After many requests of neighbors, she sang an encore.

The boldness, humor, and eccentricity of Mills have taken over with rapturous applause.

Unfortunately, not the applause of the spectators of the Bari Opera or Teatro Unione di Viterbo where she was to perform for the role of Santuzza in Cavalleria Rusticana.

Winner of the Salvatore Licitra Awards in 2017, and the Beppe Tomaso in Reggio Calabria in 2018, she began her career at just 23-years-old on the prestigious New-York stages of the Metropolitan Opera and the Carnegie Hall.

The diva has a thousand faces such as Tosca, Brünnhilde, Santuzza and Turandot.

She has been a resident of the Eternal City for five years and has established herself throughout Italy (from Bari to Sicily, from Florence to Sardegna).

She recently interpreted the roles of Cio-Cio-San in Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” (In March 2019) then Brünnhilde in Wagner’s “La Walkyrie” (in April 2019) at Bari’s Petruzzelli Theater in the matinee performances.

She is looking forward to her role debut as Turandot in Puccini’s Turandot in December.

As an eclectic artist, she gives numerous concerts and recitals from the east coast of the United States to Southern Africa.

She has broadcast on radio and television.

She also participates in many festivals throughout Europe such as the Verbier Festival and many more.