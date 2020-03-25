Global  

Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute postponed

We've got "brand new information for you now" about an event that draws "a big crowd" to terre haute "every summer".

"the 20-20 indiana special olympics summer games" have been postponed.

"the event" was set for the week "of june 12th".

"practices", "competitions", and "events" involving athletes..

Have been suspended through at least may 31st.

This is "to limit exposure" and "to keep everyone safe" during this covid-19 outbreak.

At this time..

There




tribstar

Tribune-Star News The 2020 Indiana Special Olympic summer games will not be held on June 12-14 in Terre Haute, said Special Olympics… https://t.co/JtkjlZ3ftp 2 days ago

tribstarsports

Tribune-Star Sports The 2020 Indiana Special Olympic summer games will not be held on June 12-14 in Terre Haute, said Special Olympics… https://t.co/8hcMPUOxAL 2 days ago

