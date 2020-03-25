Special Olympic Summer Games in Terre Haute postponed

We've got "brand new information for you now" about an event that draws "a big crowd" to terre haute "every summer".

"the 20-20 indiana special olympics summer games" have been postponed.

"the event" was set for the week "of june 12th".

"practices", "competitions", and "events" involving athletes..

Have been suspended through at least may 31st.

This is "to limit exposure" and "to keep everyone safe" during this covid-19 outbreak.

At this time..

There